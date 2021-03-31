2 Portland Chefs To Compete On Upcoming Season Of Reality Cooking Show

Two chefs will be repping Portland, Oregon when Top Chef returns on Thursday (April 1), according to Portland Tribune.

This season will be taking place in the City of Roses and focus on Oregon cuisine with returning competitors. Padma Lakshmi will be hosting again while finalists, favorites and former winners will be back as judges, including Portland chef Gregory Gourdet.

These are the two local competitors that will appear on the show: Sara Hauman and Gabriel Pascuzzi.

Hauman, who describes herself as a "shy person," said being on the show is outside her comfort zone.

"That's a big part of my love for being in the kitchen," she told reporters. I don't want to say I'm hiding, but I can keep my head down, I don't have to put makeup on, I can throw myself together and go to work and focus on a task," said Hauman. She serves as a chef at Sotero Vineyards in Carlton.