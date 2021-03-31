38-Foot Boat Takes A Tumble, Falls On Interstate 10 In Florida

A 38-foot boat slipped off its trailer and took a tumble before falling on Interstate 10 in Florida, according to WKMG.

The incident happened last Thursday (March 25) when Pensacola man was reportedly towing the the boat on a trailer in Crestview. Around 7 p.m., the trailer started to "swing violently" as the driver crossed the State Road 85 overpass, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

That's when the trailer hit a guardrail, causing the boat to get knocked off the trailer and overturn "numerous times," records say. The boat reportedly came to a stop on Interstate 10, blocking the westbound lanes. No one was hurt in the incident.