Feedback

Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Recovered In Neuse River

By Sarah Tate

March 31, 2021

The search for a missing father and son duo came to a tragic conclusion this week after their bodies were recovered from the Neuse River, Wayne County officials confirmed Wednesday (March 31). Sterling Holman, 38, and his 5-year-old son, Braylin, went missing around 8 p.m. March 24 as they were fishing at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off of Highway 117, ABC 11 reports.

According to a witness, Braylin fell into the water but was swept away. Holman reportedly jumped in after him in attempt to rescue his son. Nearby boaters tried to find them, but it was too late, a witness told 911.

"The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him," the caller told dispatchers. "The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him and our buddy was coming back with the boat to load our boat up and he went to go get him."

After a lengthy search, Braylin's body was recovered from the river Monday afternoon. At the time, crews were still searching for Holman, whose body was found Wednesday.

"It's definitely a tough situation, our hearts are out with the family, of course, they're going through a lot right now," said Joel Gillie, spokesperson with Wayne County Sheriff's Office. "It is a tough scene."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Recovered In Neuse River

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.