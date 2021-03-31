Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Recovered In Neuse River

The search for a missing father and son duo came to a tragic conclusion this week after their bodies were recovered from the Neuse River, Wayne County officials confirmed Wednesday (March 31). Sterling Holman, 38, and his 5-year-old son, Braylin, went missing around 8 p.m. March 24 as they were fishing at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off of Highway 117, ABC 11 reports.

According to a witness, Braylin fell into the water but was swept away. Holman reportedly jumped in after him in attempt to rescue his son. Nearby boaters tried to find them, but it was too late, a witness told 911.

"The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him," the caller told dispatchers. "The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him and our buddy was coming back with the boat to load our boat up and he went to go get him."

After a lengthy search, Braylin's body was recovered from the river Monday afternoon. At the time, crews were still searching for Holman, whose body was found Wednesday.

"It's definitely a tough situation, our hearts are out with the family, of course, they're going through a lot right now," said Joel Gillie, spokesperson with Wayne County Sheriff's Office. "It is a tough scene."

Photo: Getty Images