Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler The Creator & More

Bonnaroo is back in action with some big names.

After their 2020 affair was canceled due to the pandemic, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has revealed its 2021 lineup with some heavy hitters. Among the headliners for this year's affair, which will take place September 2 – 5 in Manchester, Tennessee, include Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler The Creator. The event will take place three months after its usual June scheduling.

Additional acts set to hit the 10-stage festival include Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Lil Baby, Run The Jewels, Janelle Monáe, Phoebe Bridgers, deadmau5, G-Eazy, Jack Harlow, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Brittany Howard. If you had tickets to the 2020 affair, you'll notice that many of the original acts that were scheduled to perform at last year's festival were rebooked for the September fest.

"It's exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement. "Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!"

Tickets to the upcoming festival go on sale today at 1 PM ET. Click here to view the available ticket packages!