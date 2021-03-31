Brian Kelley Strikes Deal For Solo Music & Teases New Song

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley has struck up a new partnership to release his solo music, and it looks like fans will be able hear a new solo song from the country singer/songwriter soon.

Kelley has teamed up with Warner Music Nashville on his solo venture, Nashville South Records, Inc., and according to Billboard, he "is expected to release solo music this spring, with a full album coming later this year."

In a statement to Billboard, Brian said of the exciting news, "I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I’m humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level." He added, "This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y'all!"

Warner Music Nashville EVP of A&R, Cris Lacy, echoed of the new partnership, “We are honored that Brian Kelley chose WMN as home to his solo endeavors. I’ve been an FGL believer from day one, and BK’s clear vision for himself and his upcoming project is a testament to his heart, soul, and talent. His new music is the perfect antidote to 2020, and what an incredible way to start 2021!"

Kelley recently wiped his Instagram clean, updated his bio to "Beach Cowboy," and shared a teaser of, presumably, what's to come. He captioned it, "There’s a new kind of cowboy in town... who’s ready to ride this wave?" He also launched his new solo website featuring a similar teaser with the phrase, "Catch The Wave" underneath, as well as a place for fans to sign up for updates.

See Brian Kelley's teaser below.