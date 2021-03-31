Feedback

CDC Says COVID-19 Was The Third Leading Cause Of Death Last Year

By Bill Galluccio

March 31, 2021

COVID-19 caused an estimated 375,000 deaths in the United States in 2020, making it the third leading cause of death for the year, according to a provisional analysis of death certificate data conducted by researchers at the National Center for Health Statistics. Heart disease topped the list, causing over 690,000 deaths, followed by cancer which caused more than 598,000 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were about 3.36 million deaths in 2020 and that 11.3% of those deaths were caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The agency said that the death rate climbed by 15.9%, from 715.2 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020.

The rise in the death rate wasn't just due to the coronavirus pandemic. Heart disease deaths were up by 4.8%, which was the largest increase since 2012. Deaths from the flu and pneumonia were 7.5% higher in 2020 than they were in 2019. Deaths caused by unintentional injury were up over 11%, while deaths from diabetes and Alzheimer's disease increased by 15.4% and 9.8%, respectively.

The CDC said the top ten causes of death were:

  1. Heart disease
  2. Cancer
  3. COVID-19
  4. Unintentional injury
  5. Stroke
  6. Chronic lower respiratory disease
  7. Alzheimer's disease
  8. Diabetes
  9. Influenza and pneumonia
  10. Kidney disease

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About CDC Says COVID-19 Was The Third Leading Cause Of Death Last Year

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.