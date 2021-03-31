Central Texas Couple Builds Whataburger Playhouse For Son's 1st Birthday

A couple in Pflugerville built their son a one-of-a-kind Whataburger playhouse for his first birthday.

Danae and Ian Klingspor came up with the idea for a Whataburger-themed birthday and the playhouse for their son Gideon because Ian really likes the Texas burger chain.

"My husband is very obsessed with Whataburger. He's pretty obsessed with everything Texas ... So that was what really inspired our 'one-a-burger' birthday party," Danae told MySA.

With the help of some friends, the couple drew up plans and built from scratch an A-frame style Whataburger. The playhouse is six feet tall so there's more than enough room for a toddler to dream up his very own restaurant inside.

The playhouse even has a drive thru window so friends can get an order to-go when they stop by.