Detroit's First-Of-Its-Kind Climbing Gym Opens In Eastern Market
By Kelly Fisher
April 1, 2021
Detroit’s first-of-its-kind climbing gym has been a longtime coming, and it’s opening Thursday (April 1).
Noting that it’s “not a joke” for April Fools Day, DYNO Climbing and Fitness announced on social media that it would kick off its “soft opening for members and punch pass holders” with two-hour climbing reservations.
The more-than 18,000-square-foot gym is in Detroit’s historic Eastern Market district. It’s the first climbing gym in Detroit proper, joining others in the area like Planet Rock Climbing Gym in Madison.
Dino Ruggeri founded DYNO Climbing and Fitness as a way to “enjoy the outdoors, indoors, year-round,” particularly after spending several years in Colorado before returning home to Michigan.
"We’re really trying to make it a place for not just exercising, but socializing," Ruggeri previously said. He explained that climbing is inclusive to people of all ages and skill levels. "We can meet everybody where they’re at...That’s one of the coolest things about it."
The gym also includes a fitness area, a yoga studio, full locker rooms, a cafe and other amenities.
For more info, check out the gym's website or follow DYNO Climbing and Fitness on Facebook and Instagram.
DYNO Climbing and Fitness is at 3500 Orleans St.
Photo: Owen Kaufman