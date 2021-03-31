Detroit's First-Of-Its-Kind Climbing Gym Opens In Eastern Market

Detroit’s first-of-its-kind climbing gym has been a longtime coming, and it’s opening Thursday (April 1).

Noting that it’s “not a joke” for April Fools Day, DYNO Climbing and Fitness announced on social media that it would kick off its “soft opening for members and punch pass holders” with two-hour climbing reservations.

The more-than 18,000-square-foot gym is in Detroit’s historic Eastern Market district. It’s the first climbing gym in Detroit proper, joining others in the area like Planet Rock Climbing Gym in Madison.

Dino Ruggeri founded DYNO Climbing and Fitness as a way to “enjoy the outdoors, indoors, year-round,” particularly after spending several years in Colorado before returning home to Michigan.