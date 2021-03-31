Facebook Pulls Video Of Donald Trump's Interview With Daughter-In-Law Lara

Facebook deleted a video of an interview between Lara Trump and her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump. The social media company permanently banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram following the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He was also banned from Twitter and YouTube.

Lara previewed the interview in a pair of Instagram posts, which caught the eye of a Facebook employee, who reached out to several people, including Eric Trump. The employee warned them that content "in the voice of President Trump is not currently allowed on our platforms."

"This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates," the email, which was shared on Instagram by Eric Trump said.

Lara posted the interview on Facebook despite the threat, but it was promptly taken down. Lara also took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an email from a Facebook employee explaining why the video had been removed.

"We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump's Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking," the email said. "In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts."

While Facebook removed the video, the social media company did not remove a link to the video that Lara shared on her page.

Photo: Getty Images