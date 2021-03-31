Feedback

Group Of Sacramento Mothers Stop & Detain Kidnapper In The Act

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 31, 2021

A group of mothers stopped a woman from allegedly kidnapping two children in Linda, reports CBS13. The two boys were ages 5 and 8.

"All I heard was, 'she got my kids,'" one of the mothers Alicia Motley told CBS13.

The scene unfolded at Yuba Garden apartments in Linda.

"There are a lot of children here, and it's crazy," said Motley.

Another mother at the scene told CBS13 reporters the kidnapper led her 5-year-old son to the sandbox with his toys and then held his head as she walked him to the parking lot. That's when the boy's mom grabbed him and dragged the woman out of the play area.

Just minutes later, the same woman attempted to take another boy who was 8 years old.

That's when a group of mothers grabbed the woman and started beating her, according to CBS13.

"And if it was my kid she wouldn't have been walking," said Motley. "She would have probably been at an ambulance somewhere."

The suspect, 37-year-old Shanti Kellett, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on a kidnapping charge.

"Yeah I think they are heroes," Motley said of the mothers who stopped the kidnapper. "If they weren't here then those kids would have probably been gone."

Kellet is currently being held in the Yuba County jail on a $500,000 bail.

