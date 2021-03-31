Feedback

Hailey & Justin Bieber Just Got The Cutest Matching Tattoos

By Emily Lee

March 31, 2021

You know what they say—the couple that gets inked together, stays together.

Following the release of Justin Beiber's new single 'Peaches,' the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, unveiled matching tattoos inspired by the track. On Tuesday (March 30), faous tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a photo of Justin's tattoo—a peach on the side of his neck. "Lil [peach] for JB," he captioned the black and white shot.

Hailey shared a photo of her matching ink on her Instagram stories, tagging Dr. Woo, as well. The supermodel got a peach tattooed to the inside of her forearm. Her version appears to be slightly smaller than her husband's.

Justin and Hailey both have a number of other tattoos, as well, so this may just be the fisrt of many matching artworks for the couple. We'll just have to wait and see.

Photo: Getty

