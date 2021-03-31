Hailey & Justin Bieber Just Got The Cutest Matching Tattoos

You know what they say—the couple that gets inked together, stays together.

Following the release of Justin Beiber's new single 'Peaches,' the pop star and his wife, Hailey Bieber, unveiled matching tattoos inspired by the track. On Tuesday (March 30), faous tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a photo of Justin's tattoo—a peach on the side of his neck. "Lil [peach] for JB," he captioned the black and white shot.