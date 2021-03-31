Here's How You Can Get A Free Donut At Dunkin' Every Wednesday
By Emily Lee
March 31, 2021
Free donut alert!
Every Wednesday for the next month, Dunkin' customers will be able to get a free donut with the purchase of a drink. This latest DD Perks freebie will be available every week until April 21.
"We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week," Joanna Bonder, director of loyalty marking and strategy at Dunkin', said in a press release. "With Free Donut Wednesdays, we're excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile."
If you're not a DD Perks member, however, you won't be able to snag a free donut. Don't worry, though, there's still time to sign up. There are plenty of other deals you can take advantage of once you download the DD Perks app, as well, including getting five points for every dollar members spend. Once you hit 200 points, members can redeem a free drink.
Customers can pick from a variety of classic donut flavors like strawberry, Boston Kreme, and double chocolate. Will you be stopping by Dunkin' for a free donut?
Photo: Getty