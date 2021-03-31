Here's How You Can Get A Free Donut At Dunkin' Every Wednesday

Free donut alert!

Every Wednesday for the next month, Dunkin' customers will be able to get a free donut with the purchase of a drink. This latest DD Perks freebie will be available every week until April 21.

"We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week," Joanna Bonder, director of loyalty marking and strategy at Dunkin', said in a press release. "With Free Donut Wednesdays, we're excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile."