Honda Recalls Over 628,000 Vehicles, Including Top Selling CR-V

Honda announced a recall of more than 628,00 vehicles due to a potentially faulty fuel pump. The carmaker said the rotating part of the pump, known as an impeller, could fail, causing the engine to stall.

"Affected vehicles may be equipped with a fuel pump module manufactured with low-density impellers. If the surface of a lower density impeller is exposed to production solvent drying for longer periods of time, higher levels of surface cracking may occur. These cracks may lead to excessive fuel absorption, resulting in impeller deformation," Jeff Chang, a senior manager at Honda's Product Regulatory Office, wrote in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There have been no reports of crashes or injuries due to the issue.

The recall affects the 2018 and 2019 CR-V, which are two of the company's top-selling vehicles. The recall also includes the 2019 and 2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan, and Type R, the 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Fit, the 2019 HR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Insight, and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline.

Several Acura models, including the 2019 ILX and the 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX, and TLX, were also part of the recall.

Honda said it will start contacting owners in May. Drivers will be able to take their car to a dealership and have the fuel pump replaced for free.

You can check to see if your car is under a recall by entering your vehicle's 17-digit VIN number at nhtsa.gov/recalls.

