Investigators Determine Cause Of Tiger Woods Crash But Refuse To Reveal It

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office have wrapped up their investigation into the single-car accident involving Tiger Woods. While investigators have determined what caused the accident, they refused to provide any details citing privacy concerns.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. "There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy, and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Woods was seriously injured after he lost control of the Genesis SUV he was driving on the morning of February 23. The car struck a raised median and spun out control across two lanes of on-coming traffic before hitting a tree and rolling over in a ditch on the side of the road.

The legendary golfer suffered a fractured leg and had to undergo emergency surgery. Doctors inserted a metal rod in his leg and used screws and pins to repair his shattered ankle. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries in Florida.

In the days after the accident, Villanueva said that there was no evidence that Woods was impaired and that he would not face charges for the crash. Authorities did not request a blood sample to test him for drugs or alcohol, though they did subpoena the vehicle's black box to determine how fast Woods was driving at the time of the crash.

According to TMZ, investigators believe that Woods did nothing to prevent the crash. They told the outlet that he never hit the brakes and did not appear to take his foot off the gas pedal after losing control.

Photo: Getty Images