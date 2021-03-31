Feedback

Investigators Determine Cause Of Tiger Woods Crash But Refuse To Reveal It

By Bill Galluccio

March 31, 2021

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office have wrapped up their investigation into the single-car accident involving Tiger Woods. While investigators have determined what caused the accident, they refused to provide any details citing privacy concerns.

"We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel," Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. "There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy, and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Woods was seriously injured after he lost control of the Genesis SUV he was driving on the morning of February 23. The car struck a raised median and spun out control across two lanes of on-coming traffic before hitting a tree and rolling over in a ditch on the side of the road.

The legendary golfer suffered a fractured leg and had to undergo emergency surgery. Doctors inserted a metal rod in his leg and used screws and pins to repair his shattered ankle. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries in Florida.

In the days after the accident, Villanueva said that there was no evidence that Woods was impaired and that he would not face charges for the crash. Authorities did not request a blood sample to test him for drugs or alcohol, though they did subpoena the vehicle's black box to determine how fast Woods was driving at the time of the crash.

According to TMZ, investigators believe that Woods did nothing to prevent the crash. They told the outlet that he never hit the brakes and did not appear to take his foot off the gas pedal after losing control.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Investigators Determine Cause Of Tiger Woods Crash But Refuse To Reveal It

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.