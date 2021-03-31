Janitor Sentenced To 20 Years For Camera In Girls' Locket Room In Florida

A former janitor is facing prison time for hiding a camera in a girls' high school locker room, according to NBC Miami.

Court records show that 45-year-old Jason Brian Goff, of Starke, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last week. Reporters said he pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography in September.

The incident reportedly happened at Clay High School in Green Cove Springs. Two 14-year-old girls reported a suspected camera in August 2019, and a cell phone was found taped to the inside wall of an unassigned locker, according to a plea agreement. A video on the phone showed girls changing and a shot of Goff’s school identification badge, prosecutors claim.

The following month, Goff was taken into custody and admitted to trying to film girls in the locker room at least three times, officials said. NBC 6 added that "other electronic devices belonging to Goff contained additional images from the girls’ locker room and a collection of child pornography, investigators said."

Photo: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office