Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Apply For Marriage License

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are one step closer to becoming husband and wife.

According to TMZ, the engaged couple recently applied for their marriage license. The 43-year-old rapper and 42-year-old The Real co-host reportedly went to the Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia on Monday (March 29) to get the documents required to officially tie the knot. The two now have six months to say "I do" per Georgia law as the marriage license expires after that time.

As fans know, Jeezy proposed to Jeannie while in quarantine last March. While the "Put On" rapper originally planned to propose to Jeannie in April 2020 during a previously planned vacation to Vietnam, the pandemic forced Jeezy to change his plans. Despite the global stay-at-home orders, Jeezy didn't let that get in the way of his Vietnam proposal as he brought Vietnam to his home in Los Angeles.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Jeannie's rep told People at the time. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

The couple met on the set of The Real and began dating in November 2018. However, they didn't go public with their relationship until August 2019 when they attended a gala for Jeezy's non-profit, Street Dreamz, arm-in-arm.

