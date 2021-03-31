Kate Middleton’s Uncle 'Doesn’t Believe' She Made Meghan Markle Cry

Back in 2018, a rumor that Meghan Markle had made Kate Middleton cry over a bridesmaid dress for Princess Charlotte spread like wildfire. At the time, the Palace didn't do much to deny the reports or set the record straight on what really happened. During her sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed that the opposite actually happened—that Kate had made her cry over bridesmaid dresses. Here's what Meghan said about the incident in full:

"A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about something—yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses—and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings, and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else is doing, which was trying to be supportive knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

,“I don’t believe for a moment that Kate made Meghan cry,” Gary GoldsmithThough the Palace did respond to Meghan and Prince Harry's interview, the comments about the crying incident were not addressed further. That is, until Kate's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, spoke to The Daily Mail on Sunday (March 28). “I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature," he said, adding that the Duchess of Cambridge is “even lovelier on the inside than on the outside.”

"If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan," Kate's uncle continued.“Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honor until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met.”

Kate hasn't commented on the matter publicly and it's highly unlikely that she will, either. Royal reporter Katie Nicholl told OK Magazine Kate felt it “was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed."

Meghan told Oprah that, behind the scenes at the Palace, Kate "owned it and bought me flowers." She made sure to note that she's forgiven Kate and that her sister-in-law is "a good person."

