This is so scary.

According to a new report from TMZ, Kendall Jenner has left her home and moved to a "safe location" following several trespassing incidents. An armed security detail is with her, as well.

Kendall recently got a temporary restraining order from a man who allegedly traveled across the country to kill her. The “alleged threats are causing her severe emotional distress and anxiety," TMZ reports.

This isn't the first time Kendall has had a close call with a trespasser on her property, either. Another individual recently trespassed on the supermodel's property and attempted to swim naked in her pool. Kendall was at home when the trespasser gained access to her property. Her security team detained the man until police arrived.

In addition to these recent incidents, Kendall sought legal protection from two other stalkers, once in 2016 and another in 2018. At this time, Kendall has not commented publicly on the terrifying situation.

