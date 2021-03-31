Feedback

Kendall Jenner Leaves Home With Armed Security After Death Threat

By Emily Lee

March 31, 2021

This is so scary.

According to a new report from TMZ, Kendall Jenner has left her home and moved to a "safe location" following several trespassing incidents. An armed security detail is with her, as well.

Kendall recently got a temporary restraining order from a man who allegedly traveled across the country to kill her. The “alleged threats are causing her severe emotional distress and anxiety," TMZ reports.

This isn't the first time Kendall has had a close call with a trespasser on her property, either. Another individual recently trespassed on the supermodel's property and attempted to swim naked in her pool. Kendall was at home when the trespasser gained access to her property. Her security team detained the man until police arrived.

In addition to these recent incidents, Kendall sought legal protection from two other stalkers, once in 2016 and another in 2018. At this time, Kendall has not commented publicly on the terrifying situation.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Kendall Jenner Leaves Home With Armed Security After Death Threat

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.