Lady Gaga Teams Up With Dom Pérignon For Limited Edition Champagne Bottles

Lady Gaga's toasting to a new partnership with Dom Pérignon.

On Wednesday (March 31), the luxury champagne brand and chart-topper unveiled their new collaboration, which has been dubbed an "artistic venture," and produced a limited-edition bottle design and sculpture designed by the superstar. "Dom Pérignon and I are both driven by the need for creative freedom and we're excited to share the Queendom with you, an artistic universe we created with my dear friend @nick_knight!" the star captioned the announcement post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Gaga spoke to PEOPLE about the venture, saying, "I always thought Dom Pérignon was a model of what creation is all about. There is no rule, except one: To never stop reaching for the stars."

The joint partnership, which follows her team-up with Oreos for her own specialty cookie, launches with a film on April 6. Additionally, the collaboration supports the chart-topper’s Born This Way Foundation, which focuses on the importance of mental health initiatives amongst youth. Details on where you can get your hands on the limited edition champagne bottles will be released in the coming months.