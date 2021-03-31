Feedback

Michael Strahan Bids Farewell To Signature Gap In His Teeth: 'I Did It'

By Hayden Brooks

March 31, 2021

Michael Strahan has closed his famed gap between his front teeth.

On Tuesday (March 30), the Good Morning America host, 49, stunned viewers when he shared a clip on social media of his recent visit to Smile Design Manhattan. "I did it. #GoodbyeGap," he captioned the footage, which saw him tell the dentist that he would be discouraged from getting the procedure done if he told people. "I got to do what I want to do for myself," he said while sitting in the chair, before acknowledging the milestone visit. "This is the moment... 50 years in the making.”

While the reviews from users were mixed, many were quick to point out the suspicious timing of the unveil hours before April Fool’s Day, particularly since Strahan recently tweeted, "I rock my gap with pride! It's who I am!"

Back in 2011, the Super Bowl XLII champion revealed that he had considered removing his gap some time ago when a dentist showed him mock-ups when he was in his twenties. "There’s so much pressure to be perfect. You can fix everything now. For me, I made the conscious effort to say, 'This is who I am.' I’m not perfect. I don’t want to try to be perfect," he told Elle at the time. "At this point, I don’t think my kids would recognize me without it. They’d be like, ‘Who is this stranger in the house? Call 911!'"

