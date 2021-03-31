Feedback

New Cellphone Video Of George Floyd's Arrest Shown During Chauvin Trial

By Bill Galluccio

March 31, 2021

Prosecutors introduced new cell phone video footage showing the moments after George Floyd was pulled from his car by Minneapolis police officers. The video was recorded by Christopher Belfrey, who was waiting outside of the Cup Foods where Floyd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

Belfrey said that he watched as officers took Floyd into custody and led him over to the sidewalk. He didn't start recording until he saw one of the officers draw his gun.

"They brought him out, walked him over to the sidewalk, and sat him down. One officer then went over to the other people that was in the vehicle and started asking them questions," Belfry testified.

He said that he stopped recording after feeling "nervous" because the officers kept looking back at him.

"One of the officers kept staring at me while I was recording, so I kind of put it down. Then I went to record again, and then I was, like, I really don't want any problems, so I stopped recording," he said.

Belfry told the jury that he watched as officers led Floyd across the street. He drove away from the scene with his fiancee before Floyd died.

After officers led Floyd across the street, former Minneapolis police Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes while bystanders watched and recorded as Floyd slowly lost consciousness.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Photo: Court Pool Video

