Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Is 100% Effective In Teens: Study

Pfizer announced the preliminary results of a study showing that its coronavirus is safe and effective in adolescents. The study found that the vaccine was 100% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in participants who were between the ages of 12 and 15.

The company said that the younger children had a greater immune response than those in previous studies of people between the ages of 16 and 25.

Side effects were similar for both age groups, with participants reporting feeling pain at the injection site, fatigue, and fever.

Pfizer is planning to submit the data to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks and hopes the vaccine will be approved for use in kids before the start of the next school year.

“We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year.”

Last week, Pfizer began testing its vaccine on children six months to 11 years of age.

