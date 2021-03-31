Feedback

PHOTOS: Flock Of Birds Caused Utah Jazz Flight To Make Emergency Landing

By Ginny Reese

March 31, 2021

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Salt Lake City, Utah

A flight carrying team members of the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday due to a bird strike, reported CBS Sports.

The Delta Boeing 757 was taking off from the Salt Lake city International Airport when it hit a flock of birds, which caused the left engine to shut down.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, aside from the birds.

According to reports, the emergency landing was executed safely.

A Delta spokesperson told FOX 13:

"As the aircraft was taking off it hit a flock of birds. The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake International Airport. Aircraft landed without incident and was able to taxi back. Delta Air Line is working on finding another aircraft to get their customers to their destinations."

See photos of the incident below.

Many Utah Jazz team members posted on social media after the emergency landing.

Donovan Mitchell simply tweeted the "praying hands" emoji, while Royce O'Neale wrote, "GOD is good."

The plane was headed to Memphis, Tennessee for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fox 13 later reported that the whole team made it safely to Memphis on Tuesday night, minus all-star Donovan Mitchell. A statement from the team said that Mitchell couldn't make it "for personal reasons."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About PHOTOS: Flock Of Birds Caused Utah Jazz Flight To Make Emergency Landing

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.