PHOTOS: Flock Of Birds Caused Utah Jazz Flight To Make Emergency Landing
By Ginny Reese
March 31, 2021
A flight carrying team members of the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday due to a bird strike, reported CBS Sports.
The Delta Boeing 757 was taking off from the Salt Lake city International Airport when it hit a flock of birds, which caused the left engine to shut down.
There were no injuries reported in the incident, aside from the birds.
According to reports, the emergency landing was executed safely.
A Delta spokesperson told FOX 13:
"As the aircraft was taking off it hit a flock of birds. The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake International Airport. Aircraft landed without incident and was able to taxi back. Delta Air Line is working on finding another aircraft to get their customers to their destinations."
See photos of the incident below.
The damage after a Delta charter carrying the @utahjazz struck a flock of birds mid-air today. The plane turned around and made an emergency landing at @slcairport. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/h7IyL5usmL— Marc Sternfield (@msternfield) March 30, 2021
Many Utah Jazz team members posted on social media after the emergency landing.
Donovan Mitchell simply tweeted the "praying hands" emoji, while Royce O'Neale wrote, "GOD is good."
GOD is good 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) March 30, 2021
The plane was headed to Memphis, Tennessee for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Fox 13 later reported that the whole team made it safely to Memphis on Tuesday night, minus all-star Donovan Mitchell. A statement from the team said that Mitchell couldn't make it "for personal reasons."
Photo: Getty Images