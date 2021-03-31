PHOTOS: Flock Of Birds Caused Utah Jazz Flight To Make Emergency Landing

A flight carrying team members of the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday due to a bird strike, reported CBS Sports.

The Delta Boeing 757 was taking off from the Salt Lake city International Airport when it hit a flock of birds, which caused the left engine to shut down.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, aside from the birds.

According to reports, the emergency landing was executed safely.

A Delta spokesperson told FOX 13:

"As the aircraft was taking off it hit a flock of birds. The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake International Airport. Aircraft landed without incident and was able to taxi back. Delta Air Line is working on finding another aircraft to get their customers to their destinations."

See photos of the incident below.