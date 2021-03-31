Feedback

Police Arrest Armed Woman Outside Drake’s Toronto Mansion: Report

By Peyton Blakemore

March 31, 2021

A woman is in police custody after attempting to gain entry into Drake's Toronto mansion.

According to multiple outlets, officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday (March 30) and apprehended the unidentified woman before she could enter the Canadian rapper's $100 million estate.

While initial reports claimed that the woman stormed Drake's home and used a metal pipe to strike one of his security guards, Toronto Police told TMZ the report is NOT true.

A separate police source did however tell The Sun that the woman was armed at the time of her arrest: “A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested. She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries."

An insider close to Drake told TMZ, the 34-year-old rapper was home at the time of the incident, but the woman did not get near him nor the inside of his home.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Drake has had to deal with a home invasion. Back in 2017, a woman broke into the "What's Next" rapper's Los Angeles home. While she did not technically steal or damage anything, she did drink a number of refreshments that Drake had inside his home, according to reports. She was arrested and given a $100,000 bail.

Photo: Getty Images

Drake

Chat About Police Arrest Armed Woman Outside Drake’s Toronto Mansion: Report

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.