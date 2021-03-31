Police Arrest Armed Woman Outside Drake’s Toronto Mansion: Report

A woman is in police custody after attempting to gain entry into Drake's Toronto mansion.

According to multiple outlets, officers responded to a call around 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday (March 30) and apprehended the unidentified woman before she could enter the Canadian rapper's $100 million estate.

While initial reports claimed that the woman stormed Drake's home and used a metal pipe to strike one of his security guards, Toronto Police told TMZ the report is NOT true.

A separate police source did however tell The Sun that the woman was armed at the time of her arrest: “A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested. She did not gain any kind of entry into the property, and there were no injuries."

An insider close to Drake told TMZ, the 34-year-old rapper was home at the time of the incident, but the woman did not get near him nor the inside of his home.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Drake has had to deal with a home invasion. Back in 2017, a woman broke into the "What's Next" rapper's Los Angeles home. While she did not technically steal or damage anything, she did drink a number of refreshments that Drake had inside his home, according to reports. She was arrested and given a $100,000 bail.

Photo: Getty Images