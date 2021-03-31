Prince Harry Has 'No Regrets' About Leaving Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving their new life in California. Despite all the royal drama, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have no regrets about leaving royal life behind.

A source close to Harry and Meghan spoke about the couple's mindset following their historic decision, as well as the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Harry does not have any regrets,” the insider revealed, adding the Duke “feels liberated and excited about starting this new chapter."

Not only does Harry not have any regrets about leaving England, but the source also said Harry thinks his family's relocation to the United States “is the best decision he’s ever made.”

During his interview with Oprah, Harry admitted he had felt "trapped" within the institution of the Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex even went on to say his father and brother are trapped, as well. "I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped," he explained. "My father and brother are trapped in the system like the rest of my family are. They don’t get to leave. I have huge compassion for that."

There's still tension between Harry and his family. “Harry finds the situation with his family regrettable,” the source told Us. “But he says [they have] no regrets about movin and that things are just getting started" for him and Meghan.

Photo: Getty