Propane Tank Explosion Rips Apart Minivan, Injures Person In North Portland
By Zuri Anderson
March 31, 2021
A propane tank explosion left a person hurt and a vehicle wrecked in north Portland, according to KATU.
The incident happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of North Basin Avenue and Emerson Street, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. A "modified cooking device" was reportedly sitting inside a minivan and attached to a five-gallon propane tank.
That's when the tank exploded, "ripping apart" the vehicle and injuring the person living inside, PFR wrote on Twitter. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns, reporters said.
Photos from first responders who the extend of the damage on the minivan, including two doors hanging off its hinges. Personal belongings and clothes appears to be blown out of the vehicle, as well.
N Basin Ave & N Emerson St: Fire Investigators determined a modified cooking device attached to a 5 gallon tank of propane was the cause of an explosion that ripped apart a van parked at the location. One person who was living out of the van suffered non-life threatening burns.— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 30, 2021
A mixture of firework chemicals caused an explosion during trash pickup in Michigan. Someone died at a gender reveal party after a cannon exploded at the event.
Photo: Portland Fire & Rescue