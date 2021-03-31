Red Rocks To Host Concerts Again With State Approval
By Rebekah Gonzalez
March 31, 2021
It's been over a year since the live music industry shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But there's finally some good news for live music lovers in Colorado.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced it will reopen after receiving state approval.
"We're so excited about the imminent return of live music to #RedRocksCO, and look forward to welcoming you back for a fantastic 80th anniversary summer," wrote the venue on Twitter.
The reopening will allow a capacity of 2,5000 people at each show. Last year, the venue was only allowed to have 175 people in attendance, which is less than 2% of its 9,500 person capacity, according to FOX31.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre will open, with State approval, at a capacity of 2,500 people! You should see announcements soon 👀— Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) March 30, 2021
We’re so excited about the imminent return of live music to #RedRocksCO, and look forward to welcoming you back for a fantastic 80th anniversary summer 🤘 pic.twitter.com/uYz5lK5Nl8
The spokesperson for Red Rocks, Brian Kitts, told FOX31 most shows from the past year are in the process of rescheduling for 2022.
However, many artists will have to cancel with less than half the expected ticket revenue.
“A lot of people assume a band just shows up and plays music, but there are travel costs. What you see on stage is only part of what happens,” said Kitts. “In order for them to break even or make a little bit of money they do have to play for close to whatever that capacity is.”
Masks will be required for everyone in the audience and every other row in the amphitheater will be blocked off to allow social distancing.
LOTUS will start the season on April 24 with tickets going on sale Friday, April 2.
You can find the Red Rocks events calendar for a full list of shows here.
Photo: Getty Images