Red Rocks To Host Concerts Again With State Approval

It's been over a year since the live music industry shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there's finally some good news for live music lovers in Colorado.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced it will reopen after receiving state approval.

"We're so excited about the imminent return of live music to #RedRocksCO, and look forward to welcoming you back for a fantastic 80th anniversary summer," wrote the venue on Twitter.

The reopening will allow a capacity of 2,5000 people at each show. Last year, the venue was only allowed to have 175 people in attendance, which is less than 2% of its 9,500 person capacity, according to FOX31.