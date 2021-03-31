Feedback

Sour Patch Kids To Give Away $25K To Pranksters On April Fools' Day

By Emily Lee

March 31, 2021

This isn't an April Fools' Day prank—Sour Patch Kids really is giving away up to $25K to pranksters. Here's everything you need to know about this exciting promotion.

According to a press release, Sour Patch Kids wants to bring "mischievous fun" back to its favorite holiday after it was canceled last year during the national shutdown. The popular candy brand set up a "Sour Patch Prank Fund" to inspire its customers to partake in "fun but safe" pranks."

Sour Patch Kids will reward fans with not only cash but sweet candy prizes for their pranks, as well. To earn a prize, all you have to do is share your pranks video on TikTok. The candy band will randomly select 25 lucky winners to be awarded $1,000. Another 100 participants will win free candy.

Throughout the day on April Fools' Day, Sour Patch Kids will be commenting on videos throughout the day to alert fans that they’ve been randomly selected to win cash or candy for posting their prank. If you're interested in participating, make sure you post your videos before Thursday (April 1). Happy pranking!

Photo: Sour Patch Kids

