This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Place In Michigan

Everyone loves pizza.

But some restaurants have mastered the craft better than others — and sometimes, they’re the “hole-in-the-wall” places you don’t expect.

That’s why Cheapism, a hub that aims to help “frugal consumers find the best cheap products and services,” mapped out the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints Across America.

Here’s why Cheapism set out on its “Quest” for pizza:

“You can find good pizza almost anywhere, even at the most unassuming pizzerias. And sure, pizza delivery from the usual chains is easy (and sometimes necessary — we get it), but it pays to travel off the beaten path when you're searching for a good meal, even if it takes you to a strip mall in the middle of nowhere, or a restaurant that only has two tables and a walk-up window. These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies. Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food.”

So, which “hole-in-the-wall” pizza joint stood out in Michigan?

Cranky Hank’s in Dowagiac.

Here’s what Cheapism had to say about it:

“Just outside the town of Dowagiac in southeast Michigan is Cranky Hank's. It serves as a one-stop shop and convenience store for things like bait and tackle, groceries, and prepared foods, including pizza. Slices are thick and piled with toppings, making the breakfast pizza with sausage gravy, eggs, bacon, ham, and sausage a hearty way to start the day. Since it's a convenience store, it's carryout only.”

Check out the rest of the places that made the list here.

Photo: Getty Images