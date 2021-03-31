This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Place In Missouri

Everyone loves pizza.

But some restaurants have mastered the craft better than others — and sometimes, they’re the “hole-in-the-wall” places you don’t expect.

That’s why Cheapism, a hub that aims to help “frugal consumers find the best cheap products and services,” mapped out the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints Across America.

Here’s why Cheapism set out on its “Quest” for pizza:

“You can find good pizza almost anywhere, even at the most unassuming pizzerias. And sure, pizza delivery from the usual chains is easy (and sometimes necessary — we get it), but it pays to travel off the beaten path when you're searching for a good meal, even if it takes you to a strip mall in the middle of nowhere, or a restaurant that only has two tables and a walk-up window. These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies. Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food.”

So, which “hole-in-the-wall” pizza joint stood out in Missouri?

Monte Bello Pizzeria in St. Louis.

Here’s what Cheapism had to say about it:

“Opened in 1950, Monte Bello serves up classic St. Louis-style pizza with a thin crust and Provel cheese that's cut into squares. The exterior looks a little rundown and unnerving with its awkward windows and door, but the dining room is cozy, if no-frills. The pizza is top notch though, especially with whole slices of bacon lying across it and toppings right to the edge of the crust. And they have toasted ravioli, of course.”

Check out the rest of the places that made the list here.

Photo: Getty Images