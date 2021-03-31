This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Pizza Place In Wisconsin

Everyone loves pizza.

But some restaurants have mastered the craft better than others — and sometimes, they’re the “hole-in-the-wall” places you don’t expect.

That’s why Cheapism, a hub that aims to help “frugal consumers find the best cheap products and services,” mapped out the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints Across America.

Here’s why Cheapism set out on its “Quest” for pizza:

“You can find good pizza almost anywhere, even at the most unassuming pizzerias. And sure, pizza delivery from the usual chains is easy (and sometimes necessary — we get it), but it pays to travel off the beaten path when you're searching for a good meal, even if it takes you to a strip mall in the middle of nowhere, or a restaurant that only has two tables and a walk-up window. These under-the-radar pizza joints may not typically grab national headlines due to their low-key nature, but we scoured customer reviews to find the best local favorites that serve exceptional pies. Despite the lack of ambiance, these hole-in-the-wall pizzerias are worth seeking out for the food.”

So, which “hole-in-the-wall” pizza joint is the best one in Wisconsin?

Hup’s Pizza.

The “little roadside shack” in Milwaukee stood out among the rest.

Here’s what Cheapism said about it:

“Hup's Pizza is no more than a little roadside shack on the north side of Milwaukee. Most of the building is for the busy kitchen, so the waiting area (if you can even call it that) is about the size of a phone booth, with one window where you order and pay. But fans say the thin crust, square-cut pies are worth any inconvenience. There aren't any fancy toppings, but who needs them when there's so much cheese anyway?”

Check out the rest of the places that made the list here.

Photo: Getty Images