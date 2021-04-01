Everyone loves a good prank, right? Well, 2021 is marching along and we're already in April, which means April Fools' Day is upon us. In honor of the annual tradition, iHeartRadio isn't going to pull a fast one on you, but instead walk you through some of our favorite celebrity pranks. From produced on-camera gags to social media trickery, the jokes are in abundance. Scroll on below for a list of rather impressive pranks from the likes of Rihanna, Britney Spears, Bella Hadid, Kit Harington and more.