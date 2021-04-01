14 Hilarious Celebrity Pranks
April 1, 2021
Everyone loves a good prank, right? Well, 2021 is marching along and we're already in April, which means April Fools' Day is upon us. In honor of the annual tradition, iHeartRadio isn't going to pull a fast one on you, but instead walk you through some of our favorite celebrity pranks. From produced on-camera gags to social media trickery, the jokes are in abundance. Scroll on below for a list of rather impressive pranks from the likes of Rihanna, Britney Spears, Bella Hadid, Kit Harington and more.
1. Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Britney Spears have all been part of a stunt where they barge into late night host Jimmy Kimmel's bedroom for an impromptu performance, complete with backing tracks and stage lights.
2. Bella Hadid once called her sister Gigi pretending to be a super fan named Emily. "Emily" eventually revealed themselves to be little sis, Bella, but not before she reminded Gigi to "keep shining, baby."
3. Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington showed his macabre sense of humor when he pranked his now wife, actress Rose Leslie, by placing a severed head modeled in his likeness in their fridge for her to discover.
4. It appears that the GoT stars are quite the pranksters. Maisie Williams once pretended to drop a huge spoiler during a Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon. That one got us for a moment!
6. In 2019, Mindy Kaling almost had us fooled with this doctored photo of a new hair-do.
7. Ellen DeGeneres once enlisted Adele to place an order at a Jamba Juice while the talk show host fed outrageous one-liners and requests through an earpiece. At one point, Adele jokingly asked, "I'm a celebrity. Do I have to pay?"
8. Alex Rodriguez played along with one fan who was convinced the retired baseball player was "that guy that J.Lo is dating."
What a tool... pic.twitter.com/z6oxP2HaCC— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 16, 2019
9. In 2009, while Keith Urban was playing a show, Taylor Swift hopped on stage decked out in a full KISS costume. When the country crooner realized who the mystery performer was, he couldn’t keep a straight face.
10. Whoa! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, North roped Kim into an elaborate and scary prank when she asked her mom if she could spread ketchup all over her. "She taught Saint how to fake-cry—she showed him how to do it!—and then she told him to scream 'Mommy’s dead!' Kanye ran upstairs and he was like, 'Kids, this is not funny. This is not a good prank,'" the beauty mogul recounted to Elle.
11. Before meeting up with pal, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio once thought it would be funny to run up on the Moneyball actor pretending to be an overexcited fan.
12. Drake pranked fans by asking questions about himself while dressed in disguise during a Jimmy Kimmel skit.
13. This one didn't go so well for The Game. The rapper once tweeted the phone number to the Compton Sheriff's Station in 2011 and told his followers it was the number to call for an internship. As a result, the station's was so tied up from phone calls, it delayed emergency services and he was hit with an obstructing justice charge.
14. Adele once surprised an audition room full of Adele impersonator hopefuls. The singer donned prosthetics and no one was the wiser until she opened her mouth to sing "Make You Feel My Love", that is.
