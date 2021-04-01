2 Killed In Plane Crash During Gender Reveal Stunt

Various emergency rescue services responded to the scene and one person was initially confirmed to have died during the rescue effort, according to a statement from Nautical Association of Quntana Roo president Francisco Fernández Millán to La Prensa Latino.

A second individual was initially reported to be rescued alive, but later died while receiving first aid from paramedics at the scene of the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Federal Civil Aviation Agency.

The plane crash is the latest of several severe incidents that have occurred during gender reveals, which has seen a shift from cutting colored cakes and popping balloons filled with blue or pink displays to more elaborate stunts.

In some instances, extreme stunts have led to deaths, which included a pyrotechnic device parking a California wildfire, as was well as a New York man dying after the device he was building for a party exploded earlier this year, the New York Times reports.

Photo: Getty Images