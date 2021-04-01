Aaron Rodgers Holds Fiancée Shailene Woodley Close In Sweet New Photo
By Paris Close
April 1, 2021
Newly-engaged couple Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were pictured for the first time since announcing their exciting news.
A new photo published by TMZ placed the lovebirds in Costa Careyes, Mexico, where the stars were said to have spent what we can only imagine was a lovely vacation. The pic shows Woodley in an oversized sweater and leggings, while Rodgers kept it cool in a hoodie and sweats as the paps caught them moments before they boarded a private plane to their next destination.
The Green Bay Packers player, 37, and the Divergent actress, 29, were spotted together again in Hot Springs, Arkansas, where they made a stop at Best Cafe and Bar. "Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity🏈” the restaurant captioned a group photo on Instagram showing the pair embracing each other with beaming smiles.
These rare sightings come just weeks after the Big Little Lies star confirmed her engagement to the NFL athlete back in February.
"For us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,’” Woodley said on The Tonight Show at the time, adding that her fiancé is “a wonderful, incredible human being.”
"I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living," she continued. "Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."
Photo: Getty Images