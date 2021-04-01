Aaron Rodgers Holds Fiancée Shailene Woodley Close In Sweet New Photo

Newly-engaged couple Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were pictured for the first time since announcing their exciting news.

A new photo published by TMZ placed the lovebirds in Costa Careyes, Mexico, where the stars were said to have spent what we can only imagine was a lovely vacation. The pic shows Woodley in an oversized sweater and leggings, while Rodgers kept it cool in a hoodie and sweats as the paps caught them moments before they boarded a private plane to their next destination.

The Green Bay Packers player, 37, and the Divergent actress, 29, were spotted together again in Hot Springs, Arkansas, where they made a stop at Best Cafe and Bar. "Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity🏈” the restaurant captioned a group photo on Instagram showing the pair embracing each other with beaming smiles.