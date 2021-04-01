Alcohol To-Go Is One Step Away From Becoming Law In Oklahoma

Oklahoma restaurants are one step away from being allowed to sell alcohol to-go even after the pandemic ends.

The Oklahoma State House and Senate voted in favor of making takeout booze a permanent menu item, KOCO reported. The next step is Gov. Kevin Stitt signing it into law.

The state started allowing restaurants to legally sell alcohol with take out meals when the pandemic shutdown indoor dining.

“This is a bill that helps an industry that was probably one of the hardest hit due to the COVID pandemic. And, for me, it sure would seem, for me, that it is safer for a person to take a cocktail home and have it there than on location,” state Sen. Bill Coleman told KOCO.

Restaurants will be required to sell alcohol in sealed containers that are placed in a customer's trunk.

The state Senate will also consider two other boozy bills. One would let liquor stores sell alcohol to drive-thru customers while the other would allow for the sale of wine and beer from self-serve, automated machines.

