Blake Shelton Launches His Very Own Line Of Hard Seltzer Lemonade

Blake Shelton has teamed up with Smithworks by Pernod Ricard for his very own line of hard seltzer lemonade.

On Wednesday (March 31), Smithworks by Pernod Ricard announced that Shelton's new 5% ABV flavored malt beverage, which contain 100 calories apiece, is available in four lemonade flavors inspired by the summer heat and outdoor BBQs: Classic Lemon, Ripe Strawberry, Southern Peach Tea and Crisp Lime. "Made with pride and rooted in values of the Heartland, Smithworks and I want to celebrate with new drinks and old friends," The Voice judge said in a statement. "Our new Smithworks hard seltzers taste like liquid sunshine. Infused with the flavors of crisp and refreshing lemonade, it's the perfect way to kick back and cool off this summer."

While vodka remains his usual go-to choice of alcohol, Shelton told USA Today that he didn't realize until last summer that hard seltzer had become so popular. The singer has been involved with the brand since it launched with vodka in 2016.

Meanwhile, Regan Clarke, Vice President, Smithworks, Pernod Ricard USA, chimed in on the joint venture saying, "With the ready-to-drink category forecasted to be the fastest-growing category over the next five years, we are thrilled to enter this space and offer a new spin with our Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonades like no others. As a member of the Smithworks family, Blake Shelton has played an integral role in the development of the Smithworks brand and this new launch, inspired by his summers in the Heartland."

Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade is currently available in 17 states thus far and can be purchased via a 12-count variety pack, 6-count classic lemon pack or tall single serve cans. Additional distribution is scheduled for later this year.