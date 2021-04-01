Bobby Bones Joins Justin Timberlake In Push To Bring MLB To Nashville
By Sarah Tate
April 1, 2021
Award-winning iHeartRadio host and TV personality Bobby Bones has joined an initiative aimed at bringing Major League Baseball to Music City, WKRN reports. He joins a growing list of stars trying to make Nashville a household name for MLB, including Justin Timberlake, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Eric Church and Kix Brooks as well as former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.
"I'm thrilled to join the initiative to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville," Bones said. "Nashville is second to none in uniting sports and music, making it the perfect destination for a Major League team. I look forward to joining Music City Baseball's efforts to honor the incredible history of the Nashville Stars, as well as pave the way for the future of MLB in Nashville."
Bones and others have been named to the Music City Baseball community advisory board to help establish an MLB team in Nashville, which has a long history with the sport, FOX 17 reports. If successful, the team would likely be called the Nashville Stars, a nod to several Negro League teams that played in the city during the 1940s.
"Bobby is going to play a critical role in helping us generate excitement surrounding bringing a team here," said John Loar, managing director of Music City Baseball. "His energy and enthusiasm around the cause is unmatched and we are thrilled to have him join our leadership team."
Photo: Getty Images