Bobby Bones Joins Justin Timberlake In Push To Bring MLB To Nashville

Award-winning iHeartRadio host and TV personality Bobby Bones has joined an initiative aimed at bringing Major League Baseball to Music City, WKRN reports. He joins a growing list of stars trying to make Nashville a household name for MLB, including Justin Timberlake, Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Eric Church and Kix Brooks as well as former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George.

"I'm thrilled to join the initiative to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville," Bones said. "Nashville is second to none in uniting sports and music, making it the perfect destination for a Major League team. I look forward to joining Music City Baseball's efforts to honor the incredible history of the Nashville Stars, as well as pave the way for the future of MLB in Nashville."