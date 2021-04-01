Cheap Trick's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

Cheap Trick is releasing their 20th full-length album, In Another World, on April 9th and the legendary rock band is celebrating during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album release Party on album release day.

In Another World follows 2017's Christmas Christmas and 2016's We're All Alright!. The new record showcases 13 new songs, including previously-released tracks including "The Summer Looks Good on You," "Gimme Some Truth" and "Light Up the Fire."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Cheap Trick will perform a few songs from their new album, as well as listen along to a few of the tracks with some lucky fans who will join the band via Zoom. The group will also talk about In Another World and more during an Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr.

How To Stream The Show

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Cheap Trick on Friday, April 9th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's The Classic Rock Channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Cheap Trick by listening to their In Another World songs below.