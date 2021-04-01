Dan + Shay Celebrate 7 Year Anniversary Of Debut Album 'Where It All Began'

It's been seven years since Dan + Shay released their debut album, Where It All Began, and the duo took to social media to celebrate with a special acoustic performance.

On Instagram, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney performed their first no. 1 at country radio, "Nothin' Like You," and wrote their fans a heartfelt note thanking them for their support. They shared:

"7 years ago today we released our debut album 'where it all began.' it was a collection of *demos* that we made on a laptop before we were even officially a band and it went on to change our lives forever. just wanted to say thanks so much to everyone who’s been with us on this journey. y’all inspire us more than you know and we can’t wait to get back on the road to sing these songs together. here’s a little acoustic bit of our first #1 at country radio, 'nothin’ like you' (@abbysmyersalways said this should have been the 2nd single after '19 you + me'...whoops). what was your fave song on this album? shay’s dad says his favorite was 'party girl. 'happy birthday #whereitallbegan!"

Dan also added in a separate comment, "My fave was probly 'i heard goodbye' because i’ll always be an emo kid at heart."