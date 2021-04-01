Demi Lovato's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

Demi Lovato's most vulnerable album yet, Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over, has officially arrived. Next week, Demi will continue celebrating the release of her new music during the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Demi Lovato on April 8th, and fans can tune in and watch the virtual event later that evening.

The exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, hosted by Elvis Duran, will feature a never-before-heard interview during which Demi will talk about the making of the project and more, as well as the star answer questions from a few lucky fans joining her via Zoom.

In a sneak peek at the event, Elvis Duran shared part of his and Demi's conversation talking about how her voice has evolved on this new album. She explained, "Actually, I feel like it is evolving, and I didn't know that was possible at my age. A lot of times, vocalists, they expect one major shift in their voice and that's puberty. But I feel like, maybe it was because I actually gave my voice almost two or three years off of not touring. If I was singing, it was just in the studio. I feel like I gave my voice a much needed break that I had never done before. And then, all of a sudden when I sing now, I'm able to hit higher notes, and make it sound bigger. And it's just really cool."

Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over is Demi's seventh full-length album and showcases a prelude of three songs, followed by "The Art of Starting Over" which consists of 16 songs, including features from Ariana Grande ("Met Him Last Night"), Saweetie ("My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend"), Noah Cyrus ("Easy") and Sam Fischer ('What Other People Say").

How To Stream The Show

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Demi Lovato on Thursday, April 8th at 8pm ET/5pm PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation and Today's Mix stations.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Demi Lovato by listening to her Dancing with the Devil... The Art of Starting Over songs below.