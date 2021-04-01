Eric Church Gets COVID-19 Vaccine: 'I View It As A Godsent Miracle'

Knowing the power of his platform, Eric decided to complete his vaccination on the new Billboard cover. He's also hoping, as more fans are vaccinated, his soon-to-be-announced fall arena tour, supporting his forthcoming three-part album Heart & Soul, will be able to be at 100% capacity. But, he explained of those who are hesitant to get the vaccine, “If you believe you shouldn’t, I don’t have a problem with it. I’m a liberty guy, too. I get it. But I view this a little differently than most other things. We’ve never encountered this."

Church does miss performing live as that is what has uplifted him during the more difficult times in his life. He explained, "That has been the hardest thing about COVID: It takes what you do. I used the music and the stage to get me through some of those darker things that were more personal." He added, "Take that away, and you’ve got to deal with some of the stuff you maybe haven’t dealt with."

Fans will be able hear her Church's Heart & Soul soon with the rock-leaning Heart set to be released on April 16, followed by the Motown-influenced Soul the following week on April 23rd. Church told Billboard of his new music, "There are a lot of people [who just want] to put something out that’s going to go to No. 1 every time. And that’s fine. That’s just not my goal. I’m trying to push the narrative a bit for the whole industry, for the whole format."