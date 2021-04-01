Fans Think Gossip Girl's True Identity Was Revealed In Pilot Episode

In the final season of Gossip Girl, Dan Humphrey—AKA Lonely Boy—was revealed to be the titular anonymous blogger unveiling the Upper East Side's biggest secrets. As the show's devoted viewers will remember, the decision to make Dan Gossip Girl was a controversial one, with many fans claiming the reveal came out of nowhere.

A recent string of TikTko videos, however, argue the show's creators actually foreshadowed Dan's role as Gossip Girl in the show's pilot episode. As the first episode comes to a close, Gossip Girl says her infamous voiceover signoff for the first time. Right as she says: "And who am I? That's one secret I'll never tell," the scene cuts to Dan on his laptop. He's then revealed to be on Gossip Girl's website.

While viewers initially took this scene to be Dan reading about his love interest, Serena van der Woodsen, and her return to New York City, some fans on TikTok now believe this was a subtle nod to Gossip Girl's true identity. "They told us in episode one!!!" TikTok user @yussijuicy2.0 wrote on a video about the foreshadowing, which has now been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

This isn't the only scene from the pilot episode viweres believe Dan's secret role as Gossip Girl was hinted at. When Serena shows up at Grand Central Station, Dan just so happens to be there, too. Not long after Dan spots Serena, her return to New York City is posted on Gossip Girl's site.

These are definitely interesting scenes, especially looking back on the series all these years later. The creators of the show, however, claim they only decided Dan would be revealed as Gossip Girl as the series started to wind down. There were rumors that Serena's younger brother, Eric, was originally meant to be revealed as Gossip Girl. Once this information leaked, though, fans believe the creators scrapped this idea and decided to go with Dan instead.

What do you think—was Dan's role as Gossip Girl hinted at in episode one?

Photo: Getty