Foster The People Share Trippy Animated Video For 'Lamb's Wool'

Foster The People shared a video for their single "Lamb's Wool," and it's a trippy one! The colorful animated clip shows figures and shapes morph in and out of each other in a mesmerizing way.

The song is featured on the band's latest EP, In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing. Singer Mark Foster explained the album's meaning during an interview with American Songwriter when the album came out in December. “In general, it’s about love and the different facets of what love can look like," he explained at the time. "That’s the core of the album, love and connection.”

"Lamb's Wool" in particular is about the love for a relative who passed away, namely Foster's uncle.

Watch the dizzying video above.

Foster also detailed the 6-song album's themes in a statement before its release. “The last few years have been the most introspective and personally healing years of my life. I found something that I have been searching for since I was a teenager -- love," he said. "As a songwriter, I have always looked outward toward culture and the state of the world for inspiration. But as I searched for what this next era of Foster The People was going to sound like, I felt it was important to look inward this time and try to articulate what my love feels like."

"Every song on this EP is a different facet of the many layers of my love. Tension mixed with tenderness. Vulnerability contrasted with hope for the future. Heartache and separation anxiety offset by the truth that unconditional love leaves no room for fear," he continued. "In some ways, writing about these things was a form of defiance to the fractured world around me. It was important for me to put the beautiful things swirling in my heart on display for the listener, as a reminder that these quiet virtues are what connects us as humans, no matter how loud our political ideologies may be. It feels to me like the world has forgotten its sense of magic. It seems to have forgotten that beauty, kindness, mercy and respect are the fabrics that hold us together, despite our differences. WithIn The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing, I wanted love to be on full display.”

Photo: Getty Images