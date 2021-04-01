Four People, Including Child Killed In California Office Complex Shooting

Four people, including a child, were killed after a gunman opened fire at an office complex in Orange, California. A fifth woman was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

When authorities responded to the scene, they engaged with the gunman, and he was shot and had to be taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. It is unclear if he was shot by police officers or if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Authorities have not identified the suspected gunman or the victims. They have not released any details about a motive or what may have led to the shooting. A firearm has been recovered, but officials did not say what type of gun was used in the shooting.

Alec Torres, who owns a business in the complex, told KNBC that he believes the shooter had knowledge of the building and locked the exit gate to prevent people from leaving.

"I believe the shooter was familiar with the building," Torres said. "He closed the front gate to the entrance, which would not allow anybody to leave."

Two men who work for a roofing business on the first floor of the office building told the New York Times, they believe shooting occurred at a real estate office. They said the woman who runs the company, which sells mobile homes, usually brings her young son to work. They told the newspaper they believe she was one of the victims.

While officials have not confirmed where the shooting occurred, the windows of that office were shot out, and the woman's SUV was still in the parking lot.

