Garbage Announce New Album, Share Lead Single 'The Men Who Rule The World'
By Katrina Nattress
April 1, 2021
This week, Garbage announced their seventh album No Gods No Masters and shared its politically-charged lead single, "The Men Who Rule The World."
“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” singer Shirley Manson explained in a press release. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how f**king nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”
No Gods No Masters will be Garbage's first album in five years, following 2016's Strange Little Birds. It's slated for a June 11 release and can be pre-ordered here. The album will also be offered as a deluxe version that includes covers of classic songs from David Bowie ("Starman"), Patti Smith ("Because The Night"), and Bruce Springsteen ("On Fire") and features from Screaming Females, Brody Dalle, Brian Aubert, John Doe and Exene Cervenka.
Listen to "The Men Who Rule The World" above and see the album art and tracklist below.
Garbage No Gods No Masters Track List
1. The Men Who Rule the World
2. The Creeps
3. Uncomfortably Me
4. Wolves
5. Waiting for God
6. Godhead
7. Anonymous XXX
8. A Woman Destroyed
9. Flipping the Bird
10. No Gods No Masters
11. This City Will Kill You
Deluxe Edition
12. No Horses
13. Starman
14. Girls Talk feat. Brody Dalle
15. Because the Night feat. Screaming Females
16. On Fire
17. The Chemicals feat. Brian Aubert
18. Destroying Angels feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka
19. Time Will Destroy Everything
