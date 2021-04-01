This week, Garbage announced their seventh album No Gods No Masters and shared its politically-charged lead single, "The Men Who Rule The World."

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” singer Shirley Manson explained in a press release. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how f**king nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

No Gods No Masters will be Garbage's first album in five years, following 2016's Strange Little Birds. It's slated for a June 11 release and can be pre-ordered here. The album will also be offered as a deluxe version that includes covers of classic songs from David Bowie ("Starman"), Patti Smith ("Because The Night"), and Bruce Springsteen ("On Fire") and features from Screaming Females, Brody Dalle, Brian Aubert, John Doe and Exene Cervenka.

Listen to "The Men Who Rule The World" above and see the album art and tracklist below.