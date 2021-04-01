Guy Fieri Hosting Specialty Dinner In Phoenix And You Can Go

Guy Fieri is making another visit to Arizona, though this time it isn't for his hit television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

ABC 15 reported that the celebrity chef is making his way into town to host and lead a specialty dinner called "Flavortown Feast and Fiesta."

Guy is teaming up with chef Beau MacMillan to hold the dinner at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort. MacMillan is the executive chef at Sanctuary.

The dinner is a three-course meal that comes at a pretty steep price. Each visitor will pay a whopping $500 per person to get a taste of the delicious food.

The three-course meal start out with the "Triple D Wedge" as an appetizer, followed by the main course of "Johnny Garlic's New York Strip." The meal will end with an incredible "Colossal Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie" for dessert.

But don't fret, you're getting more than a meal for that price. There will also be an after-party for those in attendance, where there will be passed small bites and specialty cocktails.

For more information on the dinner, visit www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com.

To book a reservation, call 855-245-2051.

According to ABC 15, the event is only allowing 150 guests, so book now!

Photo: Getty Images