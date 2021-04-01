Hear Danielle Bradbery & Jimmie Allen's Breathtaking Cover Of 'No Air'

Danielle Bradbery and Jimmie Allen came together to cover a classic pop hit.

The country singers treated fans to a breathtaking rendition of Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown’s iconic 2008 duet. Published on YouTube Wednesday (March 31), the duo performed the R&B-infused song a capella as part of Bradbery’s ongoing “Stairwell Sessions” series.

“If I should die before I wake / It's 'cause you took my breath away / Losing you is like living in a world with no air, oh,” sings Bradbery as Allen takes over in the next verse: “I’m here alone, didn't wanna leave / My heart won't move, it's incomplete / Wish there was a way that I can make you understand.”

“Tell me how I'm supposed to breathe with no air / Can't live, can't breathe with no air / That's how I feel whenever you ain't there / It's no air, no air,” the superstars collide on the record’s soaring chorus.

“We went with the first throwback that came to mind - ‘No Air’ by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown,” Bradbery captioned the video on YouTube. “Also, we had our first walk-in! A girl was trying to study and we were too loud....oops 🙈 But thank you @Jimmie Allen​ for stopping by to sing a little! 🙌🏼”

Considered a contemporary pop classic, “No Air” garnered Sparks and Brown a Grammy nod at the 51st awards ceremony for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. The song also topped the charts in New Zealand and Australia and No. 3 in the United States.