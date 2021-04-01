Lainey Wilson Talks Cinematic 'Things A Man Oughta Know' Music Video

Lainey Wilson dropped the official music video for her new single "Things A Man Oughta Know," and the visual plays out like a mini movie to provide a different perspective on the song.

In the video, a young couple and their daughter move in to a beautiful new house, but when things get tough financially, the husband, played by Riley King, tries robbing a liquor store with an accomplice to get the money he needs.

Wilson opened up about her new music video during a live interview on iHeartCountry's Instagram. Lainey explained of the visual, "My goal for the entire thing was for people to, first off, just connect with the song in general and feel something. But I wanted to do something that made people just feel it in a different way. People who knew the song top to bottom, know it by heart, I wanted them to watch this video and see it from a different angle. And, I think that's exactly what happened. Everybody so far seemed to absolutely love it. I'm proud of the thing. It took so many people to get this thing where we wanted it to be, and I'm proud of it."

The country singer/songwriter added, "I've had so many people reach out to me about this on different scenarios and stories. I've had guys who really did give up and got it wrong. I've heard from single mothers, I've heard from just a little bit of everybody. One person even said that they were about to go through a divorce, she sent this on through to her husband [and] he kind of snapped out of it once he heard the song. My goal was for people to really see it from a different angle, maybe a situation that they would have never expected. I think so many people, especially, people who had a rough childhood, I think they'll be able to watch this video and really connect and relate to it. At the end of the day, this song is really just about having good character and treating people the way that you want to be treated and the golden rule. And that's something that every single one of us all to know, and it felt cool to step outside the box for a minute and just be creative in a different kind of way."

Also during the IG live, the video's star, Riley King, appeared to talk about what filming was like, especially this being his first music video. He explained, "It was pretty incredible. The production team ... I showed up and Lainey, they made everything so simple on our end. Obviously Kristen killed it, who's the other actor in it. But for me, I didn't know exactly showing up what the full plan was with everything. And then once they explained it, they just did such a good job taking it scene by scene and kind of giving us a little bit of time, but really describing it so well that it made it pretty simple on our end. And I was a little bit scared going in. It was actually the first video I've been in, so I was just hoping and praying I didn't mess it up for Lainey."

Watch the full Instagram Live with Lainey Wilson below.