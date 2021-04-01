Feedback

Man Rescued After Being Stuck In 'Spooky Gulch' For Nine Hours During Hike

By Ginny Reese

April 1, 2021

Gap between canyon rocks

A man has been rescued after being stuck in "Spooky Gulch" for nine hours, reported Fox 13.

The 52-year-old man was hiking with his family in the slot canyon in Kane County on Monday when the man got stuck between the giant rocks.

The man wasn't physically able to make it out of the canyon the way that he went in due to the extreme fatigue that he experienced from all of the obstacles in the canyon.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office and its Search and Rescue Team teamed up with a Bureau of Land Management team and Classic Air Medical to locate the man and bring him to safety.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

Classic located the man and found that he was in stable condition but unable to hike himself out. Classic requested a Technical Ropes Team in assisting him out. KCSO Deputies, KCSAR Technical Ropes Team, and a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management responded. KCSAR arrived on scene and set up a technical platform above the man on the edge of the canyon and conducted a high angle rescue. The man was lifted up out of the canyon."

On March 29th, 2021 Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Kane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Bureau Of Land Management,...

Posted by Kane County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The man was reunited with his family and had no injuries.

The sheriff's office is reminding and encouraging hikers to know their limitations and always be prepared.

Photo: Getty Images

