Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Used To 'Text Regularly' About Motherhood

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle weren't always at odds. According to royal expert Carolyn Durand, there was a time when the two Duchesses were actually quite close.

There's no denying Kate and Meghan have had their ups and downs over the years, however, Durand reveals Kate and Meghan were able to bond over motherhood after Meghan welcomed her first child, Archie, back in May 2019. At the time, Kate was already a mother of three to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Meghan and Kate were reportedly texting regularly around that time.

Back in 2019, Duran told Hello! that “Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship."

Royal watchers will recall, though, that Meghan confirmed she and Kate had a fight over flower girl dresses the week before she and Prince Harry tied the knot. At the time, Durand explained, "their relationship has constantly evolved over time and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding. They talk and text regularly, they have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family.”

Hopefully, Kate and Meghan will be this close again one day soon.

Photo: Getty